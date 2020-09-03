Verisign Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,052 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,232% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 call options.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $219.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.61. Verisign has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Research analysts predict that Verisign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,103 shares of company stock worth $7,023,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,314,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Verisign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 20,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

