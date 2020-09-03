VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

