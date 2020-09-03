Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) PT Raised to C$3.00

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its target price increased by analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Vitalhub stock opened at C$2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$2.63.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 million. Research analysts expect that Vitalhub will post 0.0398104 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vitalhub

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

