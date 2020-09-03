Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 92,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.