Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $11.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.18 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,104.82.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,379.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,189.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $955.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

