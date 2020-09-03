Wells Fargo & Co Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $335.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

NEE stock opened at $288.26 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $19,693,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

