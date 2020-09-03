Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Up 31.2% in August

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the July 30th total of 7,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of WDC opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 932,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,010,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

