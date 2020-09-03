Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New $3.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 74.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPGYF. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of SPGYF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.