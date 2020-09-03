Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$3.25

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cormark upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.30.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.