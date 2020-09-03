Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the July 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 22.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 11.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $296.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.Com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

