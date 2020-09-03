Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Gerald B. Budde Sells 50,000 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,912.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Colliers Secur. cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.