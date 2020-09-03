XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 16,005 Shares of Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 16,005 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $295,772.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. XOMA Corp has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

