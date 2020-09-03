XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Acquires 35,621 Shares

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 35,621 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $666,468.91. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. XOMA Corp has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Corp will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

