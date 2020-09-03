Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $161,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,220.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $160,240.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $173,800.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $166,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.