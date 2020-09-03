Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $198,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $648,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $175,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $162,300.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $173,600.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $160,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

