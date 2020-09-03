Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Up 55.6% in August

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YTEN shares. National Securities raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

YTEN stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

