Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.21. Chemours posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 121.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chemours by 376.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Chemours by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 139,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Chemours has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

