Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.14. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

