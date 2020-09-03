Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) to Hold

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months shares have outperformed the industry. Arch Resources proposed a joint venture with Peabody to make the best utilization of their high-quality assets and cope with declining coal demand. It is developing the Leer South mine, which will produce high-quality coking coal and can help it cater to global customers’ demand for coking coal. The company has enough liquidity to meet near-term obligations. However, Arch Resources is continuously losing ground to clean energy sources due to increasing emission-related awareness. The outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted prices and also lowered demand for coking and thermal coal. The utility operators are investing in clean fuel based power plants and gradual shutdown of coal-based utility plants is also affecting thermal coal demand.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

ARCH stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $89.42. The company has a market cap of $570.56 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 669,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 499,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Arch Coal by 4,430.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 418,890 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 399,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the period.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

