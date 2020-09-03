Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Buy

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AXA stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. AXA has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

