ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Up 61.3% in August

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the July 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $1.10 on Thursday. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.