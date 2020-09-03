Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen Sells 1,179 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,674.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $165.33 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.