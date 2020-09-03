Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Update

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100,740,000 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the July 30th total of 52,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,452,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,487.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,915.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,842 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Zynga by 172.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $20,074,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Zynga by 180.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,147,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,922 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Zynga by 44.9% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 8,459,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Zynga by 48.8% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,574,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

