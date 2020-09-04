ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.07.

