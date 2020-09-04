Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Up 21.2% in August

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 942,400 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 30th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter.

AEIS opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

