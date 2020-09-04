Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.85. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

