AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) vs. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPOC) Critical Analysis

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 140.59%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.74 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.54 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -28.32% -2.60% -1.05% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

