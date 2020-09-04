Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALDX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Laidlaw restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 559.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

