Allstate (NYSE:ALL) versus White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Head to Head Contrast

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate 10.28% 17.25% 3.39% White Mountains Insurance Group 46.40% -0.21% -0.16%

Volatility and Risk

Allstate has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allstate and White Mountains Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $44.68 billion 0.65 $4.85 billion $10.43 8.95 White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 3.04 $414.50 million N/A N/A

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allstate and White Mountains Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 0 6 7 1 2.64 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allstate presently has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.13%. Given Allstate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allstate is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Allstate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Allstate pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Allstate pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allstate has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and White Mountains Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Allstate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Allstate beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and property administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Other Operations segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity; facilitates claim payouts; Buzz, an online price comparison and booking platform for all the moving related services in the United Kingdom; and Wobi, a consumer-facing technology platform that enables price comparison. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

