Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ambarella by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

