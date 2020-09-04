American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the July 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $4,916,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $727.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFIN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

