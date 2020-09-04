Analysts Offer Predictions for Vasta Platform Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VITL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Vasta Platform in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vasta Platform’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of VITL opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

In other Vasta Platform news, Director Gisel Ruiz bought 9,000 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,167,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

