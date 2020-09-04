Analysts Set Expectations for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BigCommerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.