Analyzing Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Rand Worldwide (NASDAQ:RWWI)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inspired Entertainment and Rand Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 194.59%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -39.28% N/A -21.12% Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Rand Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $153.40 million 0.47 -$37.00 million ($1.63) -1.93 Rand Worldwide $116.42 million 3.66 $2.62 million N/A N/A

Rand Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT – Center for Technical Knowledge. The company resells packaged design software, including Autodesk 2D and 3D computer aided design software for customers in the mechanical, architectural, and civil engineering sectors, as well as visualization and animation technology to companies in the media and entertainment industry; Autodesk data management software; and Archibus facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration. It also resells 3DExperience design software products; Leica 3D laser scanning equipment for the architectural, engineering, and construction sector; and ASCENT, a courseware for various engineering applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project-focused software implementations, software customization, data migration, computer aided design standards consulting, supplemental design staffing, drawing digitization, symbol library development, computational fluid dynamics analysis consulting, and thermal simulation, as well as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services. It serves private companies, public corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

