Analyzing Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) & Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Innoviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences N/A -28.67% -22.85% Innoviva 76.28% 59.83% 29.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Innoviva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $20,000.00 285.81 -$12.77 million N/A N/A Innoviva $261.02 million 4.53 $157.29 million $1.43 8.16

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Xenetic Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Innoviva shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Innoviva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviva has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences and Innoviva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innoviva 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xenetic Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 147.82%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Innoviva.

Summary

Innoviva beats Xenetic Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

