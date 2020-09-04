Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an add rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,953.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. Insiders have sold 19,550 shares of company stock worth $599,457 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

