Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the July 30th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director R Kent Mcgaughy, Jr. bought 1,780,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,225,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 42,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 153,970 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,011,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $1.31 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 81.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.