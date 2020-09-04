Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

