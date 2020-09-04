Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

