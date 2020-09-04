ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASAZY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 27th. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.81. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

