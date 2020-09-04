At Home Group Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for At Home Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HOME. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

