Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 30th total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Financial stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of Atlas Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFH opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Atlas Financial has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.