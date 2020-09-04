Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ATOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ATOM opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Atomera has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 92.57% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,520.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $29,483.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,511 shares of company stock worth $122,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Atomera by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

