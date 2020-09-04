AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 673,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 30th total of 866,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 54.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in AudioCodes by 86.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 114.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 379,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 202,427 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUDC opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.72 million, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

