Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXLA. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Axcella Health by 176.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

