BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

BKNIY opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BANKINTER S A/S has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

