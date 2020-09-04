Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Banner by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Banner by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,477,000 after buying an additional 236,473 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

