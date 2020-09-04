BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the July 30th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.56 on Friday. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $920.67 million, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.60.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1,979.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 977,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 930,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

