BidaskClub Downgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Sell

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSBF. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of WSBF opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $402.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3,055.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

