Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) versus ResMed (OTCMKTS:RMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -929.18% -400.56% ResMed 21.02% 30.34% 15.73%

Volatility & Risk

Biostage has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostage and ResMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A ResMed $2.96 billion 8.72 $621.67 million $4.76 37.37

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Biostage and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A ResMed 3 6 2 0 1.91

ResMed has a consensus price target of $186.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.95%. Given ResMed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ResMed is more favorable than Biostage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ResMed beats Biostage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; and myAir, a patient engagement application that provides sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as offers business management software and services to medical equipment and home health providers. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

